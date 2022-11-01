API3 (API3) Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

API3 (API3) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. API3 has a market cap of $110.23 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One API3 token can currently be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00008704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,437.07 or 0.31499803 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012303 BTC.

About API3

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

