ApeCoin (APE) Price Down 4.7% This Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $153.05 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00022533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,420.88 or 0.31400064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012264 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

