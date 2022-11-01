Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.09.

NYSE AR opened at $36.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 224,200 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

