ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $672.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.
