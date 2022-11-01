Analyzing Valens (VLNS) and Its Peers

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Valens to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Valens and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% Valens Competitors 475.54% -6.92% 112.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valens and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million -$39.11 million -0.30 Valens Competitors $264.14 million -$80.24 million -9.68

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valens’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valens. Valens is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

5.0% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Valens and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Valens Competitors 186 525 716 41 2.42

Valens presently has a consensus target price of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 173.12%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 146.19%. Given Valens’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Valens rivals beat Valens on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

