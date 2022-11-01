Analyzing Inrad Optics (INRD) & The Competition

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Inrad Optics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics’ competitors have a beta of -1.36, indicating that their average share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inrad Optics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics Competitors 79 249 451 4 2.49

Profitability

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.59%. Given Inrad Optics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inrad Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Inrad Optics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 3.07% 9.90% 4.28% Inrad Optics Competitors -182.30% -18.65% -4.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inrad Optics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $11.35 million $1.75 million 88.04 Inrad Optics Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million -1.58

Inrad Optics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics. Inrad Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Inrad Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

