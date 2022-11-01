Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/24/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Albertsons Companies was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

10/20/2022 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

10/20/2022 – Albertsons Companies was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

10/19/2022 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $27.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

10/17/2022 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/2/2022 – Albertsons Companies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,351,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

