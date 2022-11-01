Analysts Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Target Price at $15.83

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on E shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
ENI Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE E opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. ENI has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.92.
ENI Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at $693,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in ENI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 158,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at $304,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENI (E)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.