Analysts Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $69.60

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

