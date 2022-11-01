Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Critical Review

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ameris Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

First Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.21%. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp.

This table compares First Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $329.53 million 4.83 $95.64 million $3.34 13.34 Ameris Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.34 $376.91 million $4.99 10.32

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 30.32% 12.00% 1.25% Ameris Bancorp 31.01% 10.94% 1.39%

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Bancorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats First Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans; and accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing services. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 121 branches comprising 114 branch offices located in North Carolina and seven branches in South Carolina. First Bancorp was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. In addition, it originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans and small business administration loans. The company operates 165 full service domestic banking offices and 35 mortgage and loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

