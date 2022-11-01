Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 44,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,469,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $526.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Amarin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

