Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Update

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 295,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALTG stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $406.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $71,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,010.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALTG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

