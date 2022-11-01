Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.01

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$26.01 and last traded at C$26.17, with a volume of 191912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.39.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns acquired 4,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,091 shares in the company, valued at C$2,638,875.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

