Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,353,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 617,142 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.24% of Alibaba Group worth $722,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.8% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78. The company has a market cap of $179.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.