Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

10/27/2022 – Akzo Nobel had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €81.00 ($82.65) to €77.00 ($78.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Akzo Nobel had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to €73.00 ($74.49).

10/24/2022 – Akzo Nobel was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

10/13/2022 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Akzo Nobel had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €93.00 ($94.90) to €76.00 ($77.55).

9/6/2022 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of AKZOY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.04. 404,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,599. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

