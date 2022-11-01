Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €146.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €109.58 ($111.82) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €96.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €101.00. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

