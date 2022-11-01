AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 134.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.14.

Shares of TSE:BOS traded down C$1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.96. The company had a trading volume of 839,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,131. The stock has a market cap of C$161.47 million and a P/E ratio of 3.61. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$5.62 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.90.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$157.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

