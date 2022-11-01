Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

ADC stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.