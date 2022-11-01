AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised AGNC Investment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.28.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 705,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,378,434. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

