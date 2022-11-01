Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Aenza S.A.A. Price Performance
NYSE:AENZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.92. 3,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. Aenza S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.
About Aenza S.A.A.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ)
