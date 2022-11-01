Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:AENZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.92. 3,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. Aenza S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate management businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a wastewater treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, five multiple fuel storage facilities, and a gas processing plant, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

