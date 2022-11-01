Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 63.4 %

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.42). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 98.25%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

