Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 63.4 %
Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.53.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.42). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 98.25%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
