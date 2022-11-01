Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACORGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACORGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.42). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 98.25%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

