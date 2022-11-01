Achain Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $105,846.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006920 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005641 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004906 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004344 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

