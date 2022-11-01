Achain Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $72,253.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006896 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005661 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004844 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

