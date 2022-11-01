Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Up 17.1% in October

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Acadia Realty Trust stock remained flat at $13.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. 456,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

AKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $12,441,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 280,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

