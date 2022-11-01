5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:FPLSF opened at $1.80 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.19.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

