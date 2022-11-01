577,833 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Acquired by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 577,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,260,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 16.6% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.73. 7,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,053. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92.

