5,416 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,247 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 422.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,934 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

TRV traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $185.14. 31,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.20 and its 200-day moving average is $167.13. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.