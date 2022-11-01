41,000 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Bought by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in XPeng by 27.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 49.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.01.

XPeng Stock Down 1.4 %

XPEV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. 1,110,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,108,022. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.35. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

