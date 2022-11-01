40,095 Shares in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Purchased by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. Avalara comprises approximately 0.5% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. Tobam acquired a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 86.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Stock Performance

Shares of Avalara stock remained flat at $93.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Avalara to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,845,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at $53,852,831.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

