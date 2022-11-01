3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,734 at Morgan Stanley

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,586 ($19.16) to GBX 1,734 ($20.95) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

3i Group Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. 235,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,502. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

