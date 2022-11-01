3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,734 at Morgan Stanley

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,586 ($19.16) to GBX 1,734 ($20.95) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
3i Group Trading Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. 235,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,502. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.
