25,000 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Bought by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. CICC Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

NYSE:EDU traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. 64,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

