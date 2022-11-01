1ST Source Bank Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Starbucks by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after buying an additional 1,720,497 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Starbucks by 13.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,081,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $462,262,000 after buying an additional 599,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.