1ST Source Bank Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.42.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $328.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.12. The company has a market cap of $317.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

