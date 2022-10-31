YUSD Stablecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $401.00 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00005039 BTC on major exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $223.98 million and approximately $401.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,381.19 or 0.31283303 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012216 BTC.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00058591 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $424.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

