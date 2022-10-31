World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 52,338 shares.The stock last traded at $81.25 and had previously closed at $77.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $512.67 million, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average of $127.43. The company has a current ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in World Acceptance by 5,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

