Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615,322 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,744 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,222,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5,835.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,692 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.99. 21,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,859. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.12.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.