Westwood Wealth Management Sells 18,280 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westwood Wealth Management lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 970,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,256,854. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.