Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Welltower (WELL)

10/21/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $77.00.

10/12/2022 – Welltower is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $70.00.

9/27/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $81.00.

9/22/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $81.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 68,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,664. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

