Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ares Capital (ARCC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC):

10/27/2022 – Ares Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Ares Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Ares Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Ares Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Ares Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Hovde Group to $19.00.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.48. 93,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,815. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21.

Get Ares Capital Co alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.78%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.