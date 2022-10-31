Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/20/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $230.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $248.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $260.00.

10/17/2022 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $255.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $243.00 to $237.00.

9/9/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.97. 67,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,763. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.67 and its 200-day moving average is $217.69.

Get Intuitive Surgical Inc alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,953 shares of company stock valued at $13,859,101. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.