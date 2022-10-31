Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/26/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

10/18/2022 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

10/12/2022 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 96,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,750 shares of company stock worth $4,786,050 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

