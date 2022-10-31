Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Danaher (DHR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Danaher (NYSE: DHR) recently:

10/27/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $315.00.

10/24/2022 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $318.00 to $302.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $345.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $317.00 to $318.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.82. The stock had a trading volume of 179,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,638. The company has a market capitalization of $183.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

