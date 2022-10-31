Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Takes $2.22 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.57. 7,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,232. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.67.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

