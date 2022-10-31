Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $157.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.