Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.7% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $38,697,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 195,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,307. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

