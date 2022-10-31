W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $29.10-$29.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock traded up $6.02 on Monday, reaching $581.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,191. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $533.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.77.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 28.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $551.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

