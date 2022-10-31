Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $4.57

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $4.57 or 0.00022408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $109.22 million and $35.94 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,395.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004243 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00044565 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022516 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.69883234 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $41,522,148.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.