Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Down 4.9%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) fell 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.48 and last traded at $38.71. 7,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 858,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus raised Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $2,120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,268.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,297,900. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 138.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

