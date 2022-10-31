Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 27,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 122,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 99,524 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,062.3% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 45,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

VZ stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.34. 466,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,072,586. The company has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

