Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 307,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,072,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

